Fred Lyman, 89, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio died peacefully on June 4, 2020. His life has not ended but changed. Fred was born in Akron and moved to Northampton as a child. He was a 1948 graduate of Hudson High School; began a career as a meat cutter at area markets. In 1966, he began a whole new career as a Sears's Chapel Hill appliance salesman. He continued to be a part-time meat cutter for Nick Anthe, the Triple Crown and for the Iaccomini family at the Pub in Hudson and Papa Joe's in the Valley. He retired in 1992 from Rolling Acres Sears. Fred and his wife, Ann, spent many winters in Florida and traveling in their motorhome. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Catherine Lyman; his sister, Martha (Emig); brother, Robert (Margaret) and the light of his life, granddaughter, Caroline Lyman. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Ann (Heisser); his children, Marty (Jennifer), Michael (Tammy) and Jennifer Falls (Dan); sister, Doris Daniels (Jerry) of Wadsworth. He was a loving grandfather to Max, Alex, Abbey, Paige and Andrew. He was also Dad to Robert Lyman (Joann), their children, Chris, Rob and Jason; granddaughters, Anna Rae and Kayla of Henderson, NV. Fred was a member of the Holy Family Church in Stow for 47 years; a member of AA for 55 years. He was one of the founders of The Paridise Club on Front St. in Cuyahoga Falls. He is free now of all disease of dementia and other health issues. We grieve our loss but know he is whole again in mind and spirit. Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 8th, at Holy Family Church, 3179 Kent Rd., Stow, Ohio, with the Mass of Christian Burial taking place following visitation. In place of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Family's Endowment Fund.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
