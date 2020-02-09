Home

Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
1938 - 2020
Fred McCall Obituary
Fred McCall went home to be with the Lord on January 30, 2020 at Villa Nursing Home. He was blessed to live to be 81 years old. Fred was born on 5/27/1938 to Bee and Fannie Mae Mccall in Yantley, Alabama. In 1956 Fred was united in holy matrimony to Annie Ruth Harrell in Meridian, Mississippi. Fred and Annie Ruth's union welcomed sons, Fred C. McCall Jr., Robert McCall, and Victor Y. McCall. In 1989, Fred united in holy matrimony to Magnolia (Max) and welcomed step children, Robert and Debra Boswell into his life. Fred enjoyed living life, cooking, spending time with friends and family, and sharing his caring heart with others. He was a hard worker and worked in construction for 40 years. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Bee and Fannie Mae; son, Robert McCall; brothers and sister, B.C. McCall, James McCall, and Fannie L. McCall. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, children, Fred C. McCall Jr., Victor Y. (Malinda) McCall, Kim Bozman, Vance Summers, Larry Jones, Eddie Moe Chisolm; brothers, Henry McCall (Meridian, MS), William McCall (Columbus, OH), Estell (Eva) McCall (Barberton, OH), Sallie (Chester) Kight, Lillie McCall (Meridian, MS); grandchildren, Brandy (Robert) Bias, Fred C. McCall III, Shateria Wood, Ajani McCall, Leonard Brewster, and Victor Y. (Gabrielle) McCall; and a host of great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 780 Staeger St., Akron OH 44306 or 1424 Hart St., Akron OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
