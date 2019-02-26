Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
330-435-6670
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Uniontown Chapel Of Faith
13141 Church Street
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Misner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Misner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Freda Misner Obituary
Freda Misner

Freda Pearl Misner, 91, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

She touched many with her loving, giving heart.

She married Ross Elno Misner on April 26, 1944 and is survived by her children, Jerrie (Earl) Scott, Jon (JoAnn) Misner, Joan Misner and Julie (Tom) Weaver; son-in-law, Bill Moore; 13 Grandchildren, 28 Great-Grandchildren, ten Great-Great-Grandchildren and three Great-Great-Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Ross Misner, Sr.; and children, Ross Misner, Jr. and Linda Moore. We will ALL miss her and her unconditional love.

A private burial will be held at Mount Peace Cemetery.

Family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28th at Uniontown Chapel Of Faith, 13141 Church Street, Uniontown, OH with Pastors Jack Coontz and John Ferris officiating. (Murray Funeral Home, 330-435-6670)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now