Freda Misner
Freda Pearl Misner, 91, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
She touched many with her loving, giving heart.
She married Ross Elno Misner on April 26, 1944 and is survived by her children, Jerrie (Earl) Scott, Jon (JoAnn) Misner, Joan Misner and Julie (Tom) Weaver; son-in-law, Bill Moore; 13 Grandchildren, 28 Great-Grandchildren, ten Great-Great-Grandchildren and three Great-Great-Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Ross Misner, Sr.; and children, Ross Misner, Jr. and Linda Moore. We will ALL miss her and her unconditional love.
A private burial will be held at Mount Peace Cemetery.
Family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28th at Uniontown Chapel Of Faith, 13141 Church Street, Uniontown, OH with Pastors Jack Coontz and John Ferris officiating. (Murray Funeral Home, 330-435-6670)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2019