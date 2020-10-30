Freda Stile, who reached the century mark of 100 years in September, passed away peacefully on October 28th 2020, surrounded by her family. She led a vibrant and rewarding life as a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was known throughout her extended family and friends as Bubie, and to anyone she drove past in town with her famous "Bubie1" license plate. She was a feisty, witty, generous and caring woman, who was loved by everyone she met. With a beautiful contagious smile, followed by a sly comment, there was only one Bubie. Freda was born in Akron in 1920 to the late Ben and Rose Shecht, she attended Buchtel High School Class of 1937. She met her husband at the Akron Jewish Center and they married in 1942. She spent her life in Akron, always placing family first. Freda was preceded in death by her husband Louis Stile, a well-known Real Estate Developer in Akron; sister, Zelda May; and brothers-in-law, Stan May and Dr. Syd Sude. She is survived by her sister, Helen Sude; children, Joel (Linda), Shelley, David (Kathy); grandchildren, Aaron, Rachel (Dani), Sara, Jake, Sylvie, Zachary, and Chloe; great grandchildren, Chaya, Ana, Jonah, and Mira. She will be dearly missed by all and her spirit will carry on with her family forever. Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Anshe Sfard Cemetery on Swartz Road. For those in attendance, social distancing and the wearing of masks will be observed. The service will also be available via zoom www.zoom.us/j/555995782
. Donations may be made to the Revere Road Synagogue, 646 N. Revere Road, Bath, Ohio, 44333.