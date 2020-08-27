(Fred) Our beloved Freddie L. Franklin (Fred), age 70, of Copley, Ohio made his earthly transition on Friday, August 14, 2020. Freddie was born to Maggie (Glover) Franklin and Lee Lester Franklin on January 22, 1950 in Akron, Ohio. Fred graduated from Buchtel High School Class of 1968 and attended The University of Akron. He later enrolled in the Plumbers and Pipefitters apprenticeship program and became a Master Plumber. He was a proud member of Local 219 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, where he retired after many years of dedicated service. Afterwards, Fred was employed by Home Depot in Wadsworth, Ohio and as a result of his 48 years in the plumbing industry, his associates lovingly presented him with the "Most Knowledgeable" award. He was preceded in death by both his parents and brother, Lee Lester Franklin ll. Freddie is survived by his wife, Laverne; sister, Beverly Franklin; step sons, Daniel Boykin, and LaTroy and LaTron Larkins of Las Vegas; Godchildren, Deniece Robinson and Bryson Lesourd; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home. Mask will be mandatory to attended services. Please visit http://www.rhodenmemorialhome.com
for live streaming of service.