|
|
Freddy Pall Jr., "Uncle Freddy", 55, went home to be with his Lord on January 28, 2020. SEE FULL OBITUARY IN SUNDAY'S PAPER. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203 on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m., and one hour prior to services on Tuesday, February 4th at 11 a.m., Pastor Zac Derr officiating. Interment will be held immediately following at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences and memories can be shared with Freddy's family at the funeral home website. (330) 825-3633 Bacher- Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 1, 2020