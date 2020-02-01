Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddy Pall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddy Pall Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddy Pall Jr. Obituary
Freddy Pall Jr., "Uncle Freddy", 55, went home to be with his Lord on January 28, 2020. SEE FULL OBITUARY IN SUNDAY'S PAPER. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203 on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m., and one hour prior to services on Tuesday, February 4th at 11 a.m., Pastor Zac Derr officiating. Interment will be held immediately following at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences and memories can be shared with Freddy's family at the funeral home website. (330) 825-3633 Bacher- Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -