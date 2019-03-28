Frederick Alan Jackson (Fred)



Frederick Alan Jackson (Fred), 72, of Akron, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.



Born on June 24, 1946 in Akron, Ohio to the late Robert and Della Jackson, he was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Jackson and brother, James Jackson. Fred lived in Springfield Twp. most of his life and attended Springfield schools. Fred served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany and Korea. Fred had a passion for all types of sports, -- hunting, fishing, football, had stock cars and raced. The last few years it was mini golf. He always played a couple times a week with our little group. Fred would always yell out `Got another hole-in-one!' He was pretty good, always joking around, and would always try to help people.



Fred is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Bennett (Bill); sons, Fred Jackson Jr. (Lisa), Kenneth Jackson (Tammy); sisters, Cora Leiser (Jim), and Patricia Dye, Pamela Palmer (Jay); 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; his little dog Callie; and also Carol Jackson.



Cremation has taken place. No calling hours. Private services were held Monday, March 25 with full military honors and inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.