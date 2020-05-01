Frederick Allen Bass
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STOW -- Fred A. Bass, 85, October 5, 1934 - April 18, 2020. Frederick Allen Bass, age 85, passed away on April 18, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1934 in Clymer, Pa. to parents Frederick J. and Ellen J. Bass. He served in the U.S. Army as a Crypto Spec. and received the Korean Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. After the service, Fred married Catherine Parks in June 1956 and they had three children. Fred gained employment with MRC/ TRW/ SKF Bearing Co. as a salesman and retired from SKF in 1997. He was an active member of the Broadview-Heights Lions Club and the Recreation Board for the City of Broadview Heights. He was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 833 and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He then moved his family to Stow in 1987. He was also a 30 year member of the German Family Society in Brimfield, Ohio. Following retirement from SKF, he took a job with the Stow-Hudson Giant Eagle where he worked for the last 15 years until his illness made that impossible. He was a huge fan of his children's and grandchildren's athletic and artistic talent and rarely missed a game or a performance. Fred loved spending time with his family. An avid fisherman, nothing gave him more pleasure than going fishing with his sons, his daughter and his grandchildren, and spending time at his camp in Pennsylvania. Fred truly had the gift of gab and an infectious smile. He will be deeply missed by family and friends alike. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick J. and Ellen J. Bass; sisters, Marcella Dankovich and Dorothy McLaughlin. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Bass; sons, Fred P. (Cindy) and John (Anne) Bass; daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Frey; grandchildren: Lauren (fiance Logan Rogers) Bass, Michael (Lillian) Bass, Taylor Herring and David Frey; and many cousins, nieces and nephews in NY. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved