STOW -- Fred A. Bass, 85, October 5, 1934 - April 18, 2020. Frederick Allen Bass, age 85, passed away on April 18, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1934 in Clymer, Pa. to parents Frederick J. and Ellen J. Bass. He served in the U.S. Army as a Crypto Spec. and received the Korean Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. After the service, Fred married Catherine Parks in June 1956 and they had three children. Fred gained employment with MRC/ TRW/ SKF Bearing Co. as a salesman and retired from SKF in 1997. He was an active member of the Broadview-Heights Lions Club and the Recreation Board for the City of Broadview Heights. He was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 833 and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He then moved his family to Stow in 1987. He was also a 30 year member of the German Family Society in Brimfield, Ohio. Following retirement from SKF, he took a job with the Stow-Hudson Giant Eagle where he worked for the last 15 years until his illness made that impossible. He was a huge fan of his children's and grandchildren's athletic and artistic talent and rarely missed a game or a performance. Fred loved spending time with his family. An avid fisherman, nothing gave him more pleasure than going fishing with his sons, his daughter and his grandchildren, and spending time at his camp in Pennsylvania. Fred truly had the gift of gab and an infectious smile. He will be deeply missed by family and friends alike. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick J. and Ellen J. Bass; sisters, Marcella Dankovich and Dorothy McLaughlin. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Bass; sons, Fred P. (Cindy) and John (Anne) Bass; daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Frey; grandchildren: Lauren (fiance Logan Rogers) Bass, Michael (Lillian) Bass, Taylor Herring and David Frey; and many cousins, nieces and nephews in NY. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)











