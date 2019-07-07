Frederick



Bryant



THEN AND NOW



Frederick Bryant was born October 4, 1941, in Albany, Ga. and passed away on June 26, 2019. He came to Akron, Ohio when he was two or three, attended Akron Public Schools, played and loved most sports.



He joined the United States Air Force shortly after High School and married his high school sweet heart, Constance Veal. Most of his working life was spent at General Tire and Summit County, where he retired from and had been a dedicated employee of Rhoden Memorial Home.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Bryant; father, John Bryant Sr.; stepmother, Mary Bryant; grandparents, Oscar and Eldora Greene and Lula Harris. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Constance; sons, Frederick Jr. (Chip), Eric (Karen), Jeffrey (Sonja); daughter, Sherrye Dixon (Dennis); brother, John Bryant Jr. (Gwen); favorite Uncle, Robert Green (Ann); close friend, Woody Williams; grandchildren, Desmond (Tiffany), Terrence, Tajah, Tyson, Ariana, Antonio, Vance and Kenisha; great-grandson, Alijah, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends that he loved very much.



Homegoing celebration will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Dr. Robert Johnson, officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 721 Inverness, Akron, OH 44313 and procession will form at 3765 Birchbark, Norton, OH 44203. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019