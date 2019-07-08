|
Frederick
Bryant
THEN AND NOW
Frederick Bryant was born October 4, 1941, in Albany, Ga. and passed away on June 26, 2019.
Homegoing celebration will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Dr. Robert Johnson, officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 721 Inverness, Akron, OH 44313 and procession will form at 3765 Birchbark, Norton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 8, 2019