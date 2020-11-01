Frederick Dettling, age 77, joined his beloved wife, Patricia on October 20, 2020. Born in Akron, he and his wife lived in Dayton for many years. Fred was retired from Dayco. He received his BA in Business Admin. from The Univ. of Akron. Fred was a film buff, especially interested in film noir. He had a dry sense of humor and enjoyed being with family and friends. In addition to his wife, Patricia, he was preceded in death by his father, Louis J. Dettling; mother, Frances Bailey; brother, Louis "Jim" Dettling. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Deborah Dettling Agpoon (George); grandchildren, Henry Agpoon, Chloe Agpoon, and Jakobe Agpoon. He is also survived by his nephews, Louis Jamie Dettling, Dylan Dettling (Renee); his niece, Hannelore Fineman; grandnephew, Jamie Dettling; grandnieces, Michaela Fineman and Zoe Banks. There are many other friends and family who will miss Fred. Private burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place in the summer at the home of Dylan and Renee Dettling. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dettling family. Messages and memories of Frederick can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
.