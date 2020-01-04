|
Frederick C. Morehead, 85, of Akron, Ohio, passed away at Green Village on January 1, 2020. Born March 16, 1934 in Akron, Ohio, he was one of five children of the late Frederick and Zona Fox Morehead. His siblings, one brother and three sisters, also preceded him in death. Cherishing the beautiful memories made over the years are those who survive: his wife of 34 years, Florence Churchill Morehead; daughters, Linda (Jim) Guyas, Brenda Gates, Sandy (Dave) Cole, and Crystal Bisel (Michael Whitmer); sons, Ralph Ramos, Kenneth (Tammy) Morehead, Gerald (Maria) Altizer; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be welcomed for visitation Monday, January 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, beginning at 1:00 p.m., at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Officiating will be Frederick's son, Reverend Gerald Altizer. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 4, 2020