|
|
Frederick D. Mason, "Rick", age 67, of Suffield Township, Ohio, died on November 12, 2019 at Summa Akron City Hospital. He was born on September 14, 1952 in Akron the son of Dorothy (nee Tubb) Mason of Cuyahoga Falls and the late Clifford M. Mason. Other than his mother, Rick is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cecilia (nee Huck), whom he married on May 26, 1973; his children, Jodi (Bill) Albertson, and Paul (Brandy) Mason; the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Olivia, Ty and Jonna; and his brother, Rusty (Terri) Mason and many loving family members. In addition to his father, Rick was preceded in death by his wife's parents, Carl and Rosemary Huck and his brother-in-law, David Myers. Rick made lifelong friends at work, the ball fields, the shooting club and everywhere he went. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Summa Akron City Emergency Department and Floor 7 East. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor David Crook will celebrate Rick's life. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home on Friday. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. In lieu of flowers, PLEASE GET A COLONOSCOPY.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019