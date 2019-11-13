Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick D. Mason


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick D. Mason Obituary
Frederick D. Mason, "Rick", age 67, of Suffield Township, Ohio, died on November 12, 2019 at Summa Akron City Hospital. He was born on September 14, 1952 in Akron the son of Dorothy (nee Tubb) Mason of Cuyahoga Falls and the late Clifford M. Mason. Other than his mother, Rick is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cecilia (nee Huck), whom he married on May 26, 1973; his children, Jodi (Bill) Albertson, and Paul (Brandy) Mason; the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Olivia, Ty and Jonna; and his brother, Rusty (Terri) Mason and many loving family members. In addition to his father, Rick was preceded in death by his wife's parents, Carl and Rosemary Huck and his brother-in-law, David Myers. Rick made lifelong friends at work, the ball fields, the shooting club and everywhere he went. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Summa Akron City Emergency Department and Floor 7 East. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor David Crook will celebrate Rick's life. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home on Friday. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. In lieu of flowers, PLEASE GET A COLONOSCOPY.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now