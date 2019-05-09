|
Frederick J. Dennis
Frederick J. Dennis, 90 years, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence.
He was a life time resident of Akron and worked as a bookkeeper for 35 years for a law firm. He was member of Beth El Congregation and volunteered at Akron City Hospital for numerous years.
He was the last of the Dennis family and was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Rachel Dennis, four sisters and a brother.
Funeral service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at NOON at Sherbondy Hill Cemetery on White Ave. (Gordon-Flury, 330-836-7989)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 9, 2019