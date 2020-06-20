Frederick E. Lantz
1926 - 2020
WADSWORTH -- Reverend Frederick E. Lantz, 93, had the joy of meeting Jesus face to face on June 12, 2020, in Akron, OH. Born June 20, 1926, in Morgantown, WV, he graduated from Morgantown High School in 1944. He was a World War II Army veteran and served in the South Pacific. Fred attended Nyack Missionary Training Institute in New York to prepare for the ministry. He served for 46 years as a pastor with the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in the following cities: Marion, Swanton, Youngstown, and Bryan, OH, and Danville, IN. He was also Director of C&MA Stewardship Ministries in the Pacific Northwest and Mountain Districts. His life touched many people, and he will be sadly missed. Fred had a great sense of humor. He had a quick wit and was always ready with a clever response. He was a compassionate man who lovingly cared for his wife, Betty, during her many years of illness. He was a talented woodworker and crafted many beautiful keepsakes for his family. He was preceded in death by Betty McNemar Lantz, his wife of 53 years, and Dorothy Hosterman Lantz, his wife of 9 years; his parents Roy and Mertie Lantz; his brothers, George, Orville, James William, and Charles; and stepson, Richard Hosterman. He is survived by daughters, Sharon (David) Eck and Rebecca Robinson; son, Gary Lantz; grandchildren, David (Emily) Eck, Kelly (James) Curry, Jonathan (Janelle) Eck, Kristen (Mark) Olson, Timothy (Sherry) Lantz, Amy (Steven) Patton, and Christopher (Shelley) Robinson Sr.; great-grandchildren, Mikayla (Conner) Muse, Elijah Eck, Judah Eck, Justice Eck, Ashlyn (Andrew) Bradbury, Brittany Curry, Caitlyn Curry, Elanor Eck, Peter Eck, Inessa Eck, Andrew Eck, Rosemary Eck, Emilee Olson, Carson Olson, Averie Lantz, Elijah Lantz, and Christopher Lantz Robinson Jr.; great-great-grandchildren, Theodore Muse and Hollyn Muse; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Lantz and Janice (David) McNemar Stoop; brother-in-law, Franklin McNemar; cousin, Eloise Welling; and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by stepchildren, William (Carol) Hosterman, Tana Fligor, H. James (Debra) Hosterman; stepdaughter-in-law, Dianne Hosterman; 14 step-grandchildren, and 28 step-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, 1290 Fairmont Rd., Morgantown, WV. Funeral arrangements are being made through Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home of Wadsworth, OH, and McCulla Funeral Home of Morgantown, WV. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

