Frederick G. Ayers



Fred Ayers, 81, passed away May 19, 2019.



He was born May 5, 1938 in Elkins, West Virginia to the late George and Isabelle Ayers.



Fred was a graduate of Garfield High School and Goodyear Apprentice School. He loved the Lord and was a member of EGBC for over 50 years. He was a current member of Temple Baptist Church in Green. Fred worked as a supervisor in the powerhouse at Goodyear for 35 years and built homes for 59 years. He was the past President of both the Goodyear 25-Year Club and the HBA of Summit and Portage counties, as well as a past Worshipful Master of Joppa Lodge.



Fred loved his family and the monthly gatherings at Denny's for breakfast. Fred had so many interests including; camping, boating, and waterskiing. He was a pilot belonging to the Goodyear flying club. In his youth, he was an Eagle Scout and Litchfield Medal winner who went on to be a Boy Scout leader for many years. Fred was also an avid golfer, bowler, and Euchre player. He loved to travel with his wife Barb, taking over 40 cruises and visiting more than 30 countries.



Fred is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; daughters, Kimberly (Robert) Douglas, Cheryl (Lance) Schmidt, Kara (Gregory) Louk; grandchildren, Rachel (Joshua) Burdette, Joshua (Sarah) Louk, Meghan Louk, Kaitlyn (Caleb) Rinehart, Jonathan Schmidt and Colleen (Tyler) Hill; great-grandchildren, Virginia, Maximus, and Benjamin; brother, Stuart Ayers; sister, Charlotte (James) Blankenship; along with many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the Summa Cardiology, and Palliative Care Teams, for their kindness and compassion.



Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319, with Pastor Glenn Rogers, Jr. officiating. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 3 to 7 P.M. and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A Masonic service will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 7 P.M. Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Frederick's name to Temple Baptist Church, 1212 Greensburg Rd., Uniontown, Ohio 44685. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



SCHERMESSER



(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary