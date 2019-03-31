Frederick J. Schaeffer



Frederick J. Schaeffer, age 68, passed away March 22, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family.



Fred was a beloved husband of 46 years to Joann (nee DiIorio); loving father to Nicole Shamblin (Andrew) and Steve Schaeffer (Colleen); proud grandfather to Avery and Audra Shamblin, Trevor and Gracie Schaeffer. Preceded in death by parents, Frederick and Edna (Eckroate) Schaeffer; brother, Thomas; parents-in-law, Joseph and Eleanor DiIorio.



Fred was known by the nickname Captain Who?, which was coined shortly after his debut as a vocational program teacher at Maple Hts. H.S.. "Fred who?" Became "Capt' Who" in 1988, with the purchase of the first family boat. He loved boating on Lake Erie, playing cards, enjoying a cold beer, and fishing-most often with 1st mate Joann. Fred was dedicated to teaching his students and his own children and grandchildren. He was truly a "who of all trades" sharing his time and ability to help friends and family with any project.



He was a volunteer boat Captain for the P.A.L. Youth fishing program. His knowledge, generosity and kind-hearted nature will be greatly missed by all.



Fred's final wishes were to "Have a Party!". A Celebration of Life will be held on April 7, 2019 at Gambitta's Party Center Northfield, Ohio from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Cancer Research Institute https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/1979942, or Chagrin River Salmon Assoc. (Kid's Fishing Clinic), P.O. Box 7191 Eastlake, OH 44097. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019