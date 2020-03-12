|
Frederick James Norris, aged 93 years, of Stow, Ohio passed away shortly after midnight on March 9, 2020. His friends and family knew him as "Jim" or "Jimmy." Jim was a Naval veteran of World War II. Jim was a husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and overall solid citizen and role model for everyone in his life. Born on February 19, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Frederick Thomas Norris and Barbara Anne Reynolds. Jim and his loving wife, Mary Viola Norris, who passed away on January 20, 2019, moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1970 and resided in Stow, Ohio from 2000 through his death. Jim is survived by his only child, a loving daughter named Barbara Joanne Varone (Norris) and his most prominent and precious grandsons, Michael Paul Varone (Mary) and Anthony James Varone (Sarah). He is also survived by three great-grandchildren (Michael and Mary's offspring), James Michael, Ethan Ronald, and Kara Grace. Jim was a devout Roman Catholic who was a strong leader in his faith, his family, in the Navy, and in business. Jim had met his loving and most caring wife, Mary, in grade school and eventually married at St. Thomas Aquinas in Toledo, Ohio; on April 26, 2020 they would have been married for 73 years. Upon returning from Naval service, Jim worked on the Nickel Plate Railroad when first married until deciding to pursue his passion in financial services circa 1951. Jim had a long and prosperous career in financial services with John Hancock spanning 40 years. Jim held multiple financial services and insurance licenses, including being one of the few dual holders of the Chartered Financial Consultant and Chartered Life Underwriter certifications during his time in the business. Jim served as an agency head within John Hancock that included opening new greenfield markets and turning around offices in multiple cities and states. Jim retired in 1991 at the age of 64 to focus on family and pursuing his passion for education. Jim was a financial services and insurance instructor for Hondros College where he taught classes and improved their study materials for several years after retiring from John Hancock. When not working and pursuing his educational pursuits, Jim primarily found ways to spend time with his wife, daughter, and grandsons; Jim was an avid golfer, enjoyed exercising, and competing in competitive sports such as weight lifting, boxing, roller skating, and other pick-up games at the local sporting complexes and in the neighborhood. Jim had a green-thumb and was known around the community for having an envious garden and meticulously maintained his landscaping. Jim was the most gracious, kind, and caring man you could meet; he was always known as the "solution" to any problem with many people seeking his guidance and counsel. Jim was a member of what is known as the "Greatest Generation," and it shone through him in his daily life. Jim was loved by all, will be missed by all, and will be remembered by all! In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mary Queen of Peace Elevator Fund Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church 4423 Pearl Rd. Cleveland Ohio 44109 OR Church Militant https://www.church militant.com/donate The family will receive friends TONIGHT from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church (3179 Kent Rd., Stow) Interment with Military Honors will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery 2224 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH 43607 Please visit Jim's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2020