Frederick K. Trout



Frederick K. Trout, age 76, entered into rest Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born on September 18, 1942 in Akron, Ohio. He has lived in North Ridgeville for seven years coming from Barberton.



Fred was an Air Force Veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He retired after 30 years from B & W Corp in Customer Service. A Cleveland Sports fan, Fred also enjoyed travelling to Cancun and North Carolina, playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren and following their sporting events.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lorraine (nee Klancer) Trout; children, Frederick (Heidi) Trout Jr. and Laura (Daniel) Santora; grandchildren, Jason Santora and Alyssa Santora; brothers-in-law, Peter Markwald and Mike (Marilyn) Klancer, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline Markwald.



Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the MISENCIK FUNERAL HOME, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon where closing prayers will be on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 2640 Stoney Ridge Rd., Avon. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. Memorial contributions may be made to either the or American Diabetes Foundation. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary