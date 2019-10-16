Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
300 E. Tallmadge Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Nix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick M. Nix


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick M. Nix Obituary
"A thing of beauty is a joy forever." Frederick Major Nix, born September 25, 1939, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, left us Saturday, October 12, 2019. Calling hours 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 18 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron on Saturday, October 19 at 11 a.m. with Father Joe Warner officiating. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, OH at a later date. Fred continued to play the lottery up to the end in hopes of fixing the ceiling at Blessed Trinity Parish. All memorial contributions can be made to Blessed Trinity to help fulfill his dream.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now