"A thing of beauty is a joy forever." Frederick Major Nix, born September 25, 1939, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, left us Saturday, October 12, 2019. Calling hours 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 18 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron on Saturday, October 19 at 11 a.m. with Father Joe Warner officiating. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, OH at a later date. Fred continued to play the lottery up to the end in hopes of fixing the ceiling at Blessed Trinity Parish. All memorial contributions can be made to Blessed Trinity to help fulfill his dream.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019