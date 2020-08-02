1/1
Frederick Steven Wetshtein
Frederick Steven Wetshtein, 93 of Brimfield went to his heavenly reward on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born in Akron to Paul and Frances Stimler Wetshtein. He graduated from Central Hower Vocational High School then was drafted into the U.S. Army near the end of WWII. Fred was an excellent sheet metal worker, he was a proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #33 for 70 years. Upon his retirement he volunteered at Zoar then Smithville Historical Societies as the "Tin Man". He had been a longtime member of Norton Lions Club. When he married Marlene and moved to Brimfield, he became a strong member of Newman Center University Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 15312. He generously shared his knowledge and talents wherever needed while regaling his friends with his humor and stories at every opportunity. He was a great family man and father and a wonderful friend. He will be sorely missed by all. Fred is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; his daughters, Carol (Emery) Kovacs, Jennifer (Billie Robinson) both of Akron, Cynthia (Rick Brockman of Locust Grove, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Marcia Wetshtein of Rittman; stepson, AJ Peoples (Wendy) of Cleveland; grandchildren, Andrew (Andrea) Wetshtein, Jessica (Justin) McCombs, Allison (Matt) Abel, Brian and Brent (Meagan) Kovacs, Katie Robinson, Catherine, Bethany and Ryan Brockman and Madeline Peoples; plus many dear friends. Preceded in death by his first wife, Jean (Moore) Wetshtein and son, Jeffery Wetshtein. Due to Covid 19, a private mass will be held for family only with a private burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a safer time.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
