After a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, Fred Susick, 78, of Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019.



To find a man who loved golf, the Cleveland Indians, or his country more than Fred would have been nearly impossible. Born and raised in both Barberton and Norton, Fred was proud of his home. He spent most of his career in corporate real estate with a progressive business insight, responsible for some of the earliest commercial expansion in Green. He loved sports (especially his Tribe), had an amazing putt, enjoyed early morning fishing, and was fiercely patriotic. He honorably served in the United States Navy. Most importantly, Fred was selfless family man.



He is survived by his wife, Karen; five sons, Jeff, Jon, Jim, Jerry, and Joe; his daughter, Michelle; his brother, Bob; and countless grandchildren. Fred's support and guidance changed many lives, and he will be sorely missed!



A celebration of life memorial service will be led by Reverend Katie Osier on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Rd., Green, OH 44232, beginning at 5:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Fred's honor to the at . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019