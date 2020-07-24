92, of St. Petersburg, Fla. Was born in Washington Pa. in 1928 moved to Akron Ohio as a child. Preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Dolores Lauro who passed away two months prior; sisters: Mary Loar and Julia Harris; brothers: Charles, Frank, Jackie and John Lauro; step brothers; Antonio, Patrick and Alberto Lauro; mother, Martha; father, Francesco Lauro. Fred was a hard working family man who was a great father and provider for his family. He was a truck driver for Roadway Express and a Trustee in the local Teamsters Union. Fred was an Army Veteran Paratrooper 11th Airborne. He was a champion driver in truck rodeos throughout the country until retirement from Roadway. He then moved to Florida in 1985 with his wife Dolores and worked at Publix for 15 years. He loved his wife and children unconditionally and loved being with them at family events. In his younger years he would make fantastic homemade wine and homemade pizza. Fred enjoyed watching the Tampa Bay Rays and on occasion go to a game. Fred passed away peacefully Sunday July 19th. He is survived by his sons, Michael Lauro, Fred Lauro, Tony (Tammy) Lauro and Greg Lauro; daughter, Debbie (Bob) Jacobs; sister Patty (Pat) Koehl; grandchildren, Fred (April) Lauro, Anthony (Marisa) Lauro, Joe Lauro, Michael Lauro, Melissa (Brian) McPeek, Hannah Lauro, Louis Lauro, and Benjamin Lauro; great-grandchildren, Austin Lauro, Gary Gwinn, Avery Lauro, Ayden Watson, Azalea Lauro, Bryleigh Lauro, Ariana Lauro and Genevieve McPeek . He will be sorely missed. On line guestbook at davidcgross.com
