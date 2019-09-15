Home

Fredericka May Mize


1921 - 2019
Fredericka May Mize Obituary
Fredericka May Mize Fredericka Mize, 98, passed away September 9, 2019. She was born August 29, 1921 in Middleport to the late John and Ellen Hart. Fredericka was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and always referred to herself as a ruff, tuff cream puff. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by two brothers; two sisters and granddaughter, Misty Sobel. She is survived by her children, Jane (Paul) Sollazzo, Sandra (Ed) Sobel and Richard (Kathy) Search; 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, John (Blanche); sister, Lois "Jeanne"; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Chapel Hill Community and to Crossroads Hospice for the love and care they provided Fredericka. A graveside service held at 11 a.mm. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4441 State Road, Akron, Ohio 44319 with son-in-law, Paul Sollazzo officiating. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
