|
|
Fredericka May Mize Fredericka Mize, 98, passed away September 9, 2019. She was born August 29, 1921 in Middleport to the late John and Ellen Hart. Fredericka was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and always referred to herself as a ruff, tuff cream puff. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by two brothers; two sisters and granddaughter, Misty Sobel. She is survived by her children, Jane (Paul) Sollazzo, Sandra (Ed) Sobel and Richard (Kathy) Search; 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, John (Blanche); sister, Lois "Jeanne"; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Chapel Hill Community and to Crossroads Hospice for the love and care they provided Fredericka. A graveside service held at 11 a.mm. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4441 State Road, Akron, Ohio 44319 with son-in-law, Paul Sollazzo officiating. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019