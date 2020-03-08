|
|
MUNROE FALLS -- Fredrick "Fred" Charles Seeley, 70, was called home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ on March 2, 2020. Born June 4, 1949 in Akron, to the late John and Ella Seeley, Fred graduated from Copley High School in 1968. He married Linda Bland in 1970 and was a lifelong Ohio resident, most recently Munroe Falls. Over the years, Fred worked for several new car agencies, until becoming an owner in the Cleveland area. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beulah (Seeley) Wenhart, he is survived by his loving wife, Linda Rose Seeley; daughter, Melanie (Steve) Seeley-Tretchler; sons, Fredrick Seeley, II and John (Stephanie) Seeley; grandchildren, Fredrick, III, Christopher, Kaitlynn, Ava, and Mya Seeley; brother, George (Mary Beth); sisters, Julie (Ron) Deuri, and Kathleen (Randy) Kirchenbauer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's name to , or Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 320, PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928, or , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Private services were held. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020