|
|
Fredrick Earl Grace of Barberton, born on Aug 4, 1940 passed away Sept. 30, 2019. Proceeded in death of parents, Gene and Rowena Grace; brother, Jimmy; sister, Rowena Mannwelier; and son, Fred "Punky" Kapper. He leaves behind sons, Rick Kapper, Greg Kapper, (Penny Williams); and sister, Sandy Grace; grandchildren: Lindsay Kapper, Peter, Jessica, Eberz and Sean Kapper. And great-grandchildren: Jennifer, Austin, Maddy, Olivia; special cousin,Kim Kellar; and many other beloved relatives. Everyone that knew dad knew how much he loved his animals and building things with his hands. A memorial service will be held November 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Grace Church Campus 3790 S. Cleveland Massillon Road. Norton Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019