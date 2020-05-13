Fredrick John Zofchak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fredrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THEN AND NOW Fredrick John Zofchak, 82, passed away May 9, 2020 after dealing with Neuroendocrine cancer the past seven years. Born in Akron, Ohio to Joseph and Elizabeth (Marinovich) Zofchak, he was a lifelong Akron area resident. Fred attended St. Matthew Church until adulthood and served as an altar boy there. He graduated from Ellet High School in 1956 and attended the University of Akron, where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. Fred worked at Ford Motor Co. and following the death of father he joined the family business, A to Zoff Heating Co. He was a faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Kent and also belonged to the Goodyear Ski Club. Fred was a ski instructor at Boston Mills for many years. He enjoyed gardening, biking, skiing, ice skating, trips to Amish Country and spending time with family and friends. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 58 years, Judy; children, Robert, Jill (Greg) Redman, Kristi (Doug) Cabot; beloved grandsons, Aaron and Anders Redman, James and Benjamin Cabot; brother, Joe (Judy) Zofchak; sister, Kathleen (Dave) Heinbuch; sister in-law, Bonnie (Bill) Obendorf; brother-in-law, Tom Raber; many nieces, nephews and friends. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date at St. Patrick Church in Kent, Ohio. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Fred's name to St. Patrick Endowment Fund, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
St. Patrick Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 13, 2020
Jill and Family-I am so sorry to hear of the death of your Dad. May our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ keep you in the palm of His hand during this difficult time. GOD Bless you all
Sharon Ulman
Classmate
May 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Fred's loved ones. I am Marie Longstreth Langford (a charter member and still active member) of St. Matthew's in Ellet. I grew up with the Zofchak's - went to St. Matthew's grade school then Ellet High School. God bless his loved ones in these troubling times.
Marie Langford
Friend
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved