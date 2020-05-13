THEN AND NOW Fredrick John Zofchak, 82, passed away May 9, 2020 after dealing with Neuroendocrine cancer the past seven years. Born in Akron, Ohio to Joseph and Elizabeth (Marinovich) Zofchak, he was a lifelong Akron area resident. Fred attended St. Matthew Church until adulthood and served as an altar boy there. He graduated from Ellet High School in 1956 and attended the University of Akron, where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. Fred worked at Ford Motor Co. and following the death of father he joined the family business, A to Zoff Heating Co. He was a faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Kent and also belonged to the Goodyear Ski Club. Fred was a ski instructor at Boston Mills for many years. He enjoyed gardening, biking, skiing, ice skating, trips to Amish Country and spending time with family and friends. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 58 years, Judy; children, Robert, Jill (Greg) Redman, Kristi (Doug) Cabot; beloved grandsons, Aaron and Anders Redman, James and Benjamin Cabot; brother, Joe (Judy) Zofchak; sister, Kathleen (Dave) Heinbuch; sister in-law, Bonnie (Bill) Obendorf; brother-in-law, Tom Raber; many nieces, nephews and friends. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date at St. Patrick Church in Kent, Ohio. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Fred's name to St. Patrick Endowment Fund, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2020.