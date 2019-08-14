|
|
Fredrick Schromm, Jr. Fredrick Schromm, Jr. passed away peacefully August 11, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Fred is survived by his wife, Henrietta; son, Daniel (Denise) Recob; daughters, Cynthia (Bryan) Inscoe, Sandra Schromm; 'favorite' grandson, Alexander Posten; and brother, Larry (Sherry) Schromm. Fred is also survived by extended family, daughters, Tamara (Bruce) Barnjum, Sandra (Frank) Toth; grandchildren, Joe McCoy, Blake (Megan) Boles, Jason (Sara) McCoy, Vincent Boles and Christina (Jonny) Stormer; great-grandchildren, Daniel McCoy, Chad Boles, Gavin McCoy, Jackson Boles, Izaak Stormer, Samuel Boles, Felix Stormer and Jenson McCoy. Also surviving Fred is Linda's extended family. Fred was born in Akron, Ohio on May 4, 1943 to Fredrick and Eva (Tetzel) Schromm. Fred grew up in Ellet, graduating from Ellet High School in 1961. Some of Fred's fondest childhood memories were of the summers spent with his cousins, Mary Beth, Sue and Cheryl on their family's farm in Aurora. Unknown to many, at the age of 10, Fred was named Champion of the Akron District Marbles Tournament and pictured in the Akron Beacon Journal. Predeceasing Fred were his parents; his sister, Bette Difrangia; and his wife of 45 years, Linda (Reese) Schromm; and Henrietta's daughter, Sheila McCoy. Fred began his career in the plastics industry in November of 1966, retiring in 2009 after 42 1/2 years with Leo and his son, Robert Merzweiler, of Summit and Landmark Plastics. Fred was instrumental in the establishment of Landmark Plastics alongside the Merzweilers in 1984. He was a valued employee and his multiple patents and legacy will continue to speak for him. In 1993 Fred was inducted in the inaugural class of the Plastics Hall of Honor by the Akron Society of Plastics Engineers. He was given this honor for his success in mentoring others in the plastic industry. His picture hangs among others, recognized for their outstanding work, in the Polymer Science Building at the University of Akron. Fred and Linda built a wonderful life together and shared the love of family, nature, and pets. Some of the most joyous years were the summers spent fishing, boating and skiing in Canada with his sister and brother in law, Jim and Judy Ray and their daughters, Susan, Carol, Mary & Chris. Fred was the 'go to' guy for water toy mechanical repairs, fish cleaning and ensuring his children and his nieces were having the time of their lives. Linda imparted her love of nature and wildlife on Fred and together they shared many wonderful trips taking in the wonders of the United States. Fred was a man of high integrity and ethics in all aspects of life. He believed in individual responsibility but if someone was doing their best, he was always available to lend a hand. He was a genius when it came to machinery and engines. When a part could not be repaired or a replacement found, he made one. Fred built a pitching machine to assist his daughters during their many years of softball. He eventually donated the machine to the Springfield Girls Softball League for their use. Never allowing his daughters to be stereotyped, Fred built a mini bike from parts he gathered which provided many years of enjoyment for their daughters and neighborhood friends. Fred's greatest accomplishment was his children. He reveled in the success of his son Dan, as a self-made business owner, the dedication of his daughter Sandy to her nursing career and the strength and determination of his daughter Cindy as a single working mother. It truly does take a village and Fred can be credited for instilling in his grandson, Alex, the importance of integrity, being a leader and leaving a legacy worth remembering. Newly retired and dealing with the passing of Linda, Fred was left wondering how he would navigate the rest of his life. His children were heartbroken that what should have been his 'golden years,' Fred was facing a future alone. It was at this time when Henrietta (Hank) entered his life. With the blessing of his children and a second chance at love he and Hank were able to share 9 incredible years together. We truly believe, had it not been for Hank, we would not have had these last years with dad. Fred embraced his new family, navigating unchartered waters with Hank by his side. Fred and Hank loved wintering in Las Vegas and visiting his beloved western landmarks and cities. A 48 year resident of Springfield Township, Fred recently moved to Green and he and Hank enjoyed the freedom that came with condo-life. Hank opened up the world of wines to Fred and while he still enjoyed the big jug or box, he also developed a taste for the finer wines and if you found yourself nearby you were encouraged to pop in for 'wine o'clock.' Hank, referring to Fred as 'wonderful husband,' acknowledged the advantage of meeting during their 'golden years', referring to the appreciation they both had for what truly was important. Recognizing the advantages, they both also knew their time together would be limited and made the choice to appreciate every moment. Regardless of the sport, Fred spent too many hours to count cheering on his children, grandson and the great-grandchildren he gained by marrying Hank. From Dan's wrestling, Cindy & Sandy's various sports, Alex's football games and the many sports played by Chad, Jack, and Izaak, dad was an unwavering fan and a stalwart supporter. The Family would like to thank the doctors of Cleveland Clinic Gastroenterology in Norton and a special thank you to the team of doctors and nurses at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General CICU for their medical care and support they gave us. Fred's generosity continued after his death, electing to give his last gift to the Cleveland Clinic Body Donation Program in the hopes some knowledge may be gained and in turn, extend or save the lives of others. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to one of Fred's two favorite charities: at www.stjude.org/ways-to-give or Operation Orphan Wildlife Rehabilitation at www.operationorphanwildlife.com/donate. Respects may be paid on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm with short service following at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2019