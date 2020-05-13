Freida Speer, 96, passed away May 9, 2020 due to a short illness. Born in Germany, she was always a happy-go-lucky person. She will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by husband, John and son, Dragi, she is survived by granddaughters, Stephanie (David) Testa and Suzanne (Takehito) Furuyama; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Mesich; and numerous other grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren. Private funeral services will be held at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home in Cuyahoga Falls, interment at Oakwood Cemetery.