) Frieda A. Sinacore, age 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born in Akron, OH to Benjamin and Frances (Pelleteri) Cussio, she was preceded in death by husband, Anthony John Sinacore and brother, Frank Cussio. She is survived by sister, Carol (Leonard, deceased) Ange. Frieda is survived and will be forever loved by her three children, Mary (Tim) Kucheman, Laura Santoferraro, Tom (Beth) Sinacore; six grandchildren, Kent (Stacy) Kucheman, Karen (Adam) Goble, Jennifer Trares, Amy Santoferraro, Lauren (Chris) Sigler, Julie (Ryan) Nowicki; and six great grandchildren, Isabelle, Jackson, Emma, Addison, Adelynn, and Eliza; and many nieces and nephews. Frieda graduated from Akron Central High school and was a long time member of St Paul's Catholic Church. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Frieda enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, baking, and bowling. She was famous for her pizza and pumpkin pies. Throughout the years she worked at General Tire during WWII, Klein's Fish market, and was an assistant to a local oral surgeon. Frieda enjoyed her years at the Villa at Marion Park where she made many friends and enjoyed cards, bingo, crafts and reading. It is with heavy hearts that we say our goodbyes, but we know that she will go on living in the hearts of those she has touched. The family wishes to give thanks to the staff at Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care with special gratitude to Kim, Ashley, and Judy and also the staff at Greenview Senior Assisted Living. There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation has taken place with interment of remains at Holy Cross Cemetery.