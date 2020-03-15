|
|
Fred "Fritz" E. Barker, age 81, of Shalersville, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born February 4, 1939, in Niles, Ohio, to parents George and Clara (Platt) Barker. Fritz retired from RB&W in Kent as a tool and die maker. He was a proud member of P.A.C.E. and served as Union President and financial secretary. Fritz was an active member of the Kent United Church of Christ, and was involved with AL-ANON and PFLAG. He enjoyed the outdoors and traveling, or as he liked to call it, "run the roads." Fritz hiked many miles on the North Country Trail through Pennsylvania and New York. He was well known for his ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. Fritz always wanted everyone to have a good time, and most family gatherings included him starting a water balloon fight. Fritz is survived by his husband of 35 years, Don Cooley; his children, Carole Beans, Michael E. Barker, and Shana Barker; as well as the mother of his children, Shirley Barker. He is also survived by grandchildren, Christopher Barker, Joseph Barker, Tawney Beans, Justin Barker; along with many nieces and nephews, and his devoted feline companion, Slim. Fritz was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Helen Boggs, Donna Rogers, Sonny Barker, and Jim Barker. A memorial service will be held on a later date at the Kent United Church of Christ. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Portage APL, the Kent UCC Youth Group, or Grace Hospice. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020