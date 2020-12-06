1/1
G. June Shaffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share G.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Garnet June Shaffer, 80, passed away on Nov. 22, 2020 surrounded (in shifts) by her loving family. Born in Perkins, West Virginia, June loved the hills and her family. She moved to the Akron area after high school and met Charles when they were both working at Fairlawn Country Club. She was a faithful member of Northampton Bible Church, dedicated homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. June earned her accounting degree as an adult and enjoyed a successful career as a diligent accountant after raising her family. She enjoyed gardening, riding bikes, taking walks and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles; parents, Ray and Floda (Heart) White; brother, Kenneth White and sisters, Treva Berry and Willadene Moyers, and son-in-law, Dave Rea. She is survived by daughters, Kim (Tom) Littman and Kelly Rea; grandchildren, Carrie, Joe, Sam, Kyle, Abby and Ryan (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Emily; sisters, Fay Marks, Kay Henline, Nina Stump, Marjorie Born, Connie Gainer, Joyce Fisher; brothers, Dana White, Austin White and many loving nieces and nephews. Services were private. The funeral service will be posted at www.hbm-fh.com. Internment was at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264. The family would like to share their heartfelt appreciation for the wonderful staffs at Sunrise of Cuyahoga Falls and Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association (23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, Ohio 44122) or Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation (10815 E 45th Street #300, Tulsa, OK 74146). You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view June's tribute wall, offer condolences, share memories and view service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
Hennessy Bagnoli Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved