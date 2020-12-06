TOGETHER AGAIN Garnet June Shaffer, 80, passed away on Nov. 22, 2020 surrounded (in shifts) by her loving family. Born in Perkins, West Virginia, June loved the hills and her family. She moved to the Akron area after high school and met Charles when they were both working at Fairlawn Country Club. She was a faithful member of Northampton Bible Church, dedicated homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. June earned her accounting degree as an adult and enjoyed a successful career as a diligent accountant after raising her family. She enjoyed gardening, riding bikes, taking walks and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles; parents, Ray and Floda (Heart) White; brother, Kenneth White and sisters, Treva Berry and Willadene Moyers, and son-in-law, Dave Rea. She is survived by daughters, Kim (Tom) Littman and Kelly Rea; grandchildren, Carrie, Joe, Sam, Kyle, Abby and Ryan (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Emily; sisters, Fay Marks, Kay Henline, Nina Stump, Marjorie Born, Connie Gainer, Joyce Fisher; brothers, Dana White, Austin White and many loving nieces and nephews. Services were private. The funeral service will be posted at www.hbm-fh.com
. Internment was at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264. The family would like to share their heartfelt appreciation for the wonderful staffs at Sunrise of Cuyahoga Falls and Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
(23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, Ohio 44122) or Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation (10815 E 45th Street #300, Tulsa, OK 74146). You are invited to hbm-fh.com
to view June's tribute wall, offer condolences, share memories and view service.