|
|
HUDSON -- G. Scott Ruther, 68, passed away peacefully February 21, 2020 at Akron General Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born to the late Charles and Betty Ruther, Scott lived in Boardman, OH before attending college at Ashland University (The "U"). In 1974 he moved to Hudson, establishing a career in claims management for Allstate Insurance Company where he met his wife Joyce. After his retirement in 2002, Scott was able to spend more time with his son Brian passing along his love of golf. He also enjoyed golfing with his many friends, the stories are legendary. Cleveland sports were a big part of his life. Scott loved his Browns through thick and thin, attended home openers for the Indians in rain, snow and a warm one here and there. The Buckeyes carried him through the lean years for the pros, until Brian's college journey took him to State College, PA where Scott became the Nittany Lions #1 fan. "WE ARE" so very blessed for the joy he brought to our lives. Scott is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Brian and his fiancee, Madison Clark; sisters-in-law, Jackie Nutter and Tracy Nutter; brothers-in-law, Joe Nutter, Jim Nutter and Michael Lilly; nieces, Brianna and Savannah Nutter; and mother-in-law, Florence Nutter. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the Hudson EMS and Police first responders, and the medical and nursing staff at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, for the compassionate care they extended to Scott and his family. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Redmon Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at The First Congregational Church of Hudson, 47 Aurora St., Hudson, OH. The family requests no flowers. Should you wish to honor Scott's memory, donations may be made in his name to the First Congregational Church or a . Flower petals will fade, but the charitable works he will have made possible will continue far longer. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020