Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
73 North Ave.
Tallmadge, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriel Ritzert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabriel A. "Gabe" Ritzert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabriel A. "Gabe" Ritzert Obituary
Gabriel "Gabe" A. Ritzert, 68, passed away November 10, 2019. Born in Akron, Gabe had lived in Tallmadge for most of his life. He retired in 2010 from Munroe Falls Post Office. Gabe was a member or Our Lady of Victory Church, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and very involved with other church activities. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, pickle ball, traveling and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marcella Ritzert and sister, Barbara. Gabe is survived by his wife, Diane; sister, Erika (Fred) May of Mogadore; brothers, James (Marty) Ritzert of Twinsburg and Joseph Ritzert of Hamburg, NY; nieces, Meredith May of Findley, Amanda (Robby) Kirby of Cuyahoga Falls, and Abby Lukacik of Kent; nephew, Curtis (Laurel) May of Chicago, IL; and many other nephews and cousins. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to Our Lady of Victory Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -