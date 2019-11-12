|
Gabriel "Gabe" A. Ritzert, 68, passed away November 10, 2019. Born in Akron, Gabe had lived in Tallmadge for most of his life. He retired in 2010 from Munroe Falls Post Office. Gabe was a member or Our Lady of Victory Church, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and very involved with other church activities. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, pickle ball, traveling and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marcella Ritzert and sister, Barbara. Gabe is survived by his wife, Diane; sister, Erika (Fred) May of Mogadore; brothers, James (Marty) Ritzert of Twinsburg and Joseph Ritzert of Hamburg, NY; nieces, Meredith May of Findley, Amanda (Robby) Kirby of Cuyahoga Falls, and Abby Lukacik of Kent; nephew, Curtis (Laurel) May of Chicago, IL; and many other nephews and cousins. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to Our Lady of Victory Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019