Gabriel D.



Watkins



DOYLESTOWN -- Gabriel D. Watkins, age 48, passed away on February 12, 2019. Born on July 28, 1970, in Oxford, Ohio to David and Margaret "Peg" (Genet) Watkins, Gabe had returned to Doylestown to reside the last four years having previously lived in Chico, Calif. and many other places around the country. Gabriel was a 1988 graduate of Chippewa High School and had attended Miami University.



In recent years he was a member of the Doylestown Lions Club and Sons of the American Legion. A great lover of music, he was an avid fan of the Grateful Dead and traveled the roads for over ten years following the band in the company of other "Dead Heads." When confronted about the risks of such an unconventional lifestyle his stock response was, "Everyone dies, but not everyone lives."



Preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward D. Watkins; grandparents, Herman V. and Doris Genet; uncles, Greg Watkins and Tony Genet; he is survived by daughter, Skylar Rose Schmitt of Bellingham, Wash.; parents, David and Margaret "Peg" Watkins of Doylestown; brothers, Ethan (Amy) Watkins of Exmore, Va., Adam (Marianna) Kiser of City of Green, Ohio, Isaac (Valerie) Watkins of Anchorage, AK; grandmother, Audrey M. Watkins-Richards of Doylestown; five nephews, three nieces, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



There will be no calling hours, but if you knew Gabe, caught his big warm smile, or were greeted by his, "Peace, brother" or "Peace, sister" or just want to share a story, feel free to stop by David and Peg's. You'll be welcomed with a hug. A celebration of life, "Party on the Patio," will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gabriel's memory to 91.3 The Summit Radio Station, 65 Steiner Ave., Akron, OH 44301. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary