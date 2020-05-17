Gabriel P. Smith
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gabriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gabriel P. Smith, age 39, went to sleep and woke up in eternity. Sunrise on January 2, 1981 - Sunset, April 25, 2020. He was a graduate of Copley High School and attended Lincoln College. Gabe was a kind-hearted, free spirit who loved art, all sports, traveling and learning carpentry. He participated in many sports while growing up, but excelled in football and wrestling in high school and became a nationally ranked college wrestler. He is survived by his parents, Ministers Richard and Karen Smith of Fairlawn; siblings, David, Ambriel (Donald) Sears, Christopher (Nicole), Haasun, Octavian, all of Akron, Ginal of Colorado; two nieces and two nephews. He will be dearly missed by his many friends, relatives and all who had the pleasure of knowing Gabe over the years. Due to COVID-19, services were private. However, there will be a celebration of his life this summer. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.stewartcalhoun.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved