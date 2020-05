Gabriel P. Smith, age 39, went to sleep and woke up in eternity. Sunrise on January 2, 1981 - Sunset, April 25, 2020. He was a graduate of Copley High School and attended Lincoln College. Gabe was a kind-hearted, free spirit who loved art, all sports, traveling and learning carpentry. He participated in many sports while growing up, but excelled in football and wrestling in high school and became a nationally ranked college wrestler. He is survived by his parents, Ministers Richard and Karen Smith of Fairlawn; siblings, David, Ambriel (Donald) Sears, Christopher (Nicole), Haasun, Octavian, all of Akron, Ginal of Colorado; two nieces and two nephews. He will be dearly missed by his many friends, relatives and all who had the pleasure of knowing Gabe over the years. Due to COVID-19, services were private. However, there will be a celebration of his life this summer. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.stewartcalhoun.com