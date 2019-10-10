Home

Gabriella Mae (Kungle) Rubertino Obituary
Gabriella "Ella" Mae (Kungle) Rubertino, 100 years, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 at Rockynol nursing home. Ella was born in Akron, graduated from Buchtel High School, and became a well-known musician and entertainer in Akron and across the United States. She learned to play the base violin from her father, as well as sing and play several percussion instruments, which lead to creation of the "Ella-Mae-Trio" and a musical career that spanned 20 years. After her career as a musician, Ella settled in Fairlawn and became a bookkeeper and manager for several Akron-area businesses including the Anthony Wayne Hotel, Iacomini's Restaurant, Act-Two Boutique, and The Bunny. Ella was originally a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Akron and later became a life-long parishioner of Saint Hilary Catholic Church in Fairlawn. She spoke fluent Hungarian and enjoyed cooking her family's Hungarian recipes. Her other hobbies included music, crocheting, and Ella was an avid sports enthusiast and devoted Cleveland Indians fan. Ella will be remembered for her loving heart, engaging personality, sense of humor and ability to delightfully entertain people with her music, comedy, and laughter. She dearly loved her family, church, and friends. Ella was preceded in death by her parents, Roza and Joseph Kungle; and brother, Elmer Kungle. She is survived by daughter, Sandra McClure of Tallmadge; three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, a niece and nephew and their four children, and friends. Calling hours will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday October 12, 2019 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn 44333, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Inurnment will follow Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Akron. Memorials can be made to St.Hilary Catholic Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
