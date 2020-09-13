1/1
Gae Caldren Kesselring
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gae Caldren Kesselring passed away on September 10, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on February 25, 1927, to Herman and Nettie Caldren of Uniontown, Ohio. She was a graduate of Uniontown High School. She received bachelor's and master's degrees from Kent State University where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She was a member of The Chapel in Green. She was employed as a teacher at Brimfield Elementary School for 21 years, where she spent much of her career working with gifted children. Her husband of 67 years, Bruce Kesselring, passed away in 2016. She was also predeceased by her father, Herman Caldren, Sr., mother, Nettia Caldren, and brother, Herman Caldren, Jr. She is survived by her three children, Barbara (Pat) Moss of San Diego, CA, Becky (Larry) Offenbacher of Houston, TX, and Greg (Kim) Kesselring of Springfield, VA. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Brian Singleton of Lake Hopatcong, NJ, Laura (Ed) O. Aradi of Gaithersburg, MD, and Matthew (Meredith) Offenbacher of Houston, TX, as well as three great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include her sister-in-law, Ann Kesselring of Reynoldsburg, OH, and brother-in-law Tom Kesselring of Akron. Visitation will be on Friday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Visitation will be followed by a private graveside service. If desired, please make donations in her memory to The Haven of Rest Ministries, P.O. Box 547, Akron, OH 44309-0547 or The Chapel, 135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved