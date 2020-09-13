Gae Caldren Kesselring passed away on September 10, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on February 25, 1927, to Herman and Nettie Caldren of Uniontown, Ohio. She was a graduate of Uniontown High School. She received bachelor's and master's degrees from Kent State University where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She was a member of The Chapel in Green. She was employed as a teacher at Brimfield Elementary School for 21 years, where she spent much of her career working with gifted children. Her husband of 67 years, Bruce Kesselring, passed away in 2016. She was also predeceased by her father, Herman Caldren, Sr., mother, Nettia Caldren, and brother, Herman Caldren, Jr. She is survived by her three children, Barbara (Pat) Moss of San Diego, CA, Becky (Larry) Offenbacher of Houston, TX, and Greg (Kim) Kesselring of Springfield, VA. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Brian Singleton of Lake Hopatcong, NJ, Laura (Ed) O. Aradi of Gaithersburg, MD, and Matthew (Meredith) Offenbacher of Houston, TX, as well as three great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include her sister-in-law, Ann Kesselring of Reynoldsburg, OH, and brother-in-law Tom Kesselring of Akron. Visitation will be on Friday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Visitation will be followed by a private graveside service. If desired, please make donations in her memory to The Haven of Rest Ministries, P.O. Box 547, Akron, OH 44309-0547 or The Chapel, 135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store