WADSWORTH -- On May 30th, 2020, Gage D. Markley, 25, of Wadsworth, beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and loyal friend to many, decided to take the first rocket on his radar with Godspeed to the stars. He was born February 17. 1995 in Barberton. The son of Larry and Shanda (Gove) Markley. He graduated from Norwayne High School in 2013, where he participated in track. He was currently employed at Goldsmith & Eggleton. He was an outdoor enthusiast who loved to hike, participate in physical fitness, and sports. He had an unbridled zest for life, and offered the warmest embrace. He was known for his fierce loyalty, quick wit, and raw compassion for family and friends. Gage is survived by his parents, Shanda (Gove) Markley of West Salem and Larry D. Markley II of Sterling; his sister, Jordan D. Markley of Murray, Kentucky; brothers, Gunnar Markley of Wadsworth, Grayson Markley of Norton, Garett Markley of Barberton, and Griffin D. Markley of Norton; he also leaves behind his maternal grandparents Ronald (Patricia) Gove of Norton and Pamela Habick of Wadsworth. His paternal grandparents, Larry and Linda Markley of Doylestown. He is also survived by nieces, Brylie J Evens and Maggie M. Evens of Murray, Kentucky; aunts, Michelle (Jay) Jones of Seville, Jessica Simmons of Hanoverton, Rochelle Hunger of Chippewa Lake, Tracy Markley and many cousins. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Friends will be received 3 hours prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. FACIAL COVERINGS MUST BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store