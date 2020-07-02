1/1
Gail Elrod, 79, passed away June 27th, 2020, at her home in Peninsula, Ohio with her family by her side. A church service will be held at Mother of Sorrows Parish on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Social distancing and face masks will be required for everyone's safety. Gail will be buried with her husband and veteran, Robert "Bob" Harvey Elrod (1940-2006), at the Western Reserve National Cemetery next year on June 25th, 2021. Gail is survived by her sister, Patricia; children, Lisa, Robert Jr. and John; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Elijah, and Harper. Gail married Robert in 1964 and spent most of her years in Bath, Ohio, before retiring to a home in the Cuyahoga National Park. Gail's favorite things to do included walking the Towpath with her dog Misty, gardening with her sister, talking with neighborhood friends, and most of all, being with her family. She enjoyed helping maintain the Bath Township Museum, being involved with the Catholic Church and the Christ Child Society, volunteering for the Bath Grange, and donating time to the community. Gail has asked any donations in her honor be made to one of the following charities (no flowers please): Christ Child Society www.nationalchristchild.org/donate/ Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary www.happytrailsfarm.org/donations/ A virtual memorial for Gail can be found at www.forevermissed.com/gail




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
