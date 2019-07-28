|
Gail June Rowan
SILVER LAKE -- Gail June Rowan, 63, passed away July 24, 2019. She joined her parents, June and Malcolm Rowan, and her brother, William, in heaven. She is survived by her sister, Lynne Rowan; her sister, Jill Carroll, and brother-in-law, Greg; her sister-in-law, Rebecca Rowan; her nieces, Margie Hamlin (Richard), Hayley Rowan; Melissa Carroll-Jackson (Patrick) and Megan Carroll-Snipes (Evins); her nephew, Jared Rowan; her great nieces, Iris Hamlin and Aidan Carroll-Jackson and her great nephew, Elijah Carroll-Snipes.
Gail enjoyed listening to country western music, bowling, and painting ceramics. She loved playing dominoes and bingo with the family. Gail also loved working at the Interfaith Homeless Kitchen. She looked forward to her weekly hair appointment and manicure. She always enjoyed chocolate milkshakes from McDonalds and broccoli-cheddar soup from Panera!
A private family service will be held. There will be no calling hours.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019