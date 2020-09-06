1/1
Gail M. Saunders
Gail M. Saunders, 84, of Barberton, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born to the late Harry and Marian Croft. Gail was a lifelong area resident, retiring from Barberton City Schools. She was loved and cherished by many for her ability to live life to the fullest. Preceded in death by sons, Bobby and Roy Saunders, she is survived by her children, Donnie (Lisa) Saunders, Dennie (Angel) Saunders, Pat (Dawn) Presley, Sue Presley; several grandchildren, and great grandchildren, specifically her loving great granddaughter, Krystiana Francis, who was always by her side, along with "Chewy", her fury companion. A graveside service will be held for Gail on Tuesday, September 8th at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Robert Webb officiating.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
