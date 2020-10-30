1/
Gail Schlossberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Schlossberg passed away peacefully October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada at age 84. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al of 60 years. Her effervescent personality and love of life was felt by all who crossed her path. She devoted more than 45 years to the Akron school system as a committed teacher to learning disabled students. Gail was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and matriarch of our family. With her adoring three daughters, Debra Schlossberg (Carl Coulson), Cath (Cary) Pazol and Julie (Jon) Cohen, she led the "core four". She was the proud grandmother of Bryce, Reni, Meredith, Cameron, Parker and Reese. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Akron Children's Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved