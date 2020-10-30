Gail Schlossberg passed away peacefully October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada at age 84. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al of 60 years. Her effervescent personality and love of life was felt by all who crossed her path. She devoted more than 45 years to the Akron school system as a committed teacher to learning disabled students. Gail was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and matriarch of our family. With her adoring three daughters, Debra Schlossberg (Carl Coulson), Cath (Cary) Pazol and Julie (Jon) Cohen, she led the "core four". She was the proud grandmother of Bryce, Reni, Meredith, Cameron, Parker and Reese. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Akron Children's Hospital.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store