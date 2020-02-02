|
) Gale Ann Haller (nee Elbert), of Hudson, Ohio, peacefully passed from this world after a short illness on January 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Sandusky, Ohio on November 24, 1946, she grew up in Elyria, Ohio, but lived most of her life in the Akron area. She passed with the same grace, dignity and class with which she lived her life. Gale was known for her great innate artistic talent, particularly her acrylic paintings. She belonged to multiple artistic societies during her lifetime. She enjoyed spending time with her family, painting, and traveling, especially to the Caribbean. She will be greatly missed and forever remembered by her loving husband Robert of 51 years; sons, Rob (Sheryl), Jason (Lisa), Joel (Vanessa); and grandchildren, Anna, Cara, Nathan and Samuel. Private services have been held. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020