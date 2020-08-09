) Betterly Gale Marie (Baumgardner) Betterly, age 73, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at Wyandot Memorial Hospital on June 2, 2020. She was born Jan. 5, 1947 in Medina, Ohio to the late Ora J. and Virginia M. (Kirby) Baumgardner. Gale married Ronald Betterly in 1987; Ron preceded her in death in 2013. A nephew, Scott Baumgardner passed away in 2019. Surviving are step children, James Betterly, Lansing, MI, Teresa Bloom, Webberville, MI; Steven Betterly, Okemos, MI, brothers Gene Baumgardner, Jeffersonville, Ohio, Gary Baumgardner, Hickory Corners, MI; 10 step-grandchildren, 11 step-great grandchildren, 4 nieces and nephews, 7 grand nieces and nephews, and a special companion, James Troxel, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio. Mrs. Betterly had a Doctor's Degree in Adult and Continuing Education and worked to advance agriculture her entire working life. She was an avid Farm Bureau member. She was involved in 4-H, and served in many other livestock, and grain farming organizations. Mrs. Betterly was an accomplished seamstress. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Richfield and Upper Sandusky, and a member of Quilts of Valor. Due to the current issues with Covid 19 a memorial service for immediate family will be held in Upper Sandusky at a later date, the service will be videotaped and posted to Gale's Facebook page. Memorial donations may be made to the local Farm Bureau of your choosing in Gales name or the local 4-H program in your area.







