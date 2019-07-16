Galleana Keaton



Galleana Keaton transitioned from earth to glory surrounded by loved ones July 11, 2019.



Galleana, a doting mother and grandmother, woman of great faith, having a love for people from all walks of life, always wanting everyone she encountered to know God and become apart of God's family. She believed in the beating of the bushes for souls ministry, working beyond to walls of the physical church. It was not unusual for her to talk with all people in all kinds of places about the Lord and if they needed transportation, she would pick them up and bring to St John CME church, where she was a faithful member, involved in various ministries until she could no longer attend.



When you asked how are you? No matter what her circumstances, the response "Wonderfully well, blessed and highly favored in the Lord, I dare not complain". In her final days, she'd say, I've run my race, I'm tired it's in the Lords hand. On July 11, 2019, she took the Lord's hand, surrounded by loved ones and ushered into the presence of the Lord, where she longed to be.



Our mom touched many lives from the youth of East Akron, to lost souls she encountered, she is missed, but not lost as we know where she is and will see her again. To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord.



Thank you to the Cleveland Clinic Hospice employees: Julie, Bryon, Debbie you all became extended family providing support above and beyond your call of duty. Words fail to express gratitude to aunt Cora Blue, mom's sister, thank you for being there. Niece Avetta Jones for supporting during home hospice. We also would like to thank everyone for calls, flowers, and all expression of sympathy during this time.



Preceded in death, husband, Steve J. Keaton; parents, John and Galleana Cook, sisters, Gatesthrea Mayberry, Liatresia McClain; brother, John E. Cook; great grandson, Evan Blake McReynolds. She is survived by, sister, Cora Blue of Akron: son, Forrest Keaton of Columbus Ohio; daughters, Suansirhea Becton and Shelbra Keaton of Akron, Ohio; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren. A host of nieces and nephews and other relatives.



Condolence may be sent to 1179 Bittaker Street, Akron, Oh 44306. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 16, 2019