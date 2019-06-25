|
|
Garald "Gene" G. Boyles
Garald G. "Gene" Boyles, 86, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his home in Grafton surrounded by his family. Gene was born in Grafton on June 2, 1933, a son of the late Walter W. and Anna Boylen Boyles. He was a truck driver in Akron, OH for forty two years and last drove for Central Transport. Gene is survived by his wife of 62 years, Florence E. "Flo" (Kirby) Boyles. Friends will be received at Bartlett Funeral Home, 202 McGraw Ave., Grafton, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Bartlett Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Adams officiating. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the Boyles family at www.bartlettfuneralhomewv.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 25, 2019