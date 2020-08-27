1/1
Garland Lanier Stokes
1955 - 2020
("Toss 1 Up") Garland Lanier Stokes, 64, affectionately known as "Toss 1 Up", completed his life's journey to join his heavenly father on August 18, 2020 at Bath Manor. He was the oldest son born to George and Patricia Stokes on August 28, 1955. Garland graduated from Garfield High School in 1974 and continued on to complete his Journeymanship as an operating engineer. He was also employed several years as an Ironworker in Houston, TX. At the time of his death, he was employed by Chrysler LLC as a Millwright in Kokomo, IN Engine Plant - UAW 685. Garland always left a lasting impression as he was always the life of the party and will be truly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Renee Dancy Stokes; parents; grandparents, John Campbell and LaDessa Campbell, William and Mattie Stokes; and in-laws, James Dancy, Betty Dancy and Jimmy Dancy. He leaves to cherish his memory, children, Chonita (Samuel) Dees and Garland Stokes "Duce" II (Shameka) Stokes of Akron, OH, Danielle Stokes of Ann Arbor, MI; Dionna Stokes of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren, Alicia, Tre'Jour and Legend, all of Akron, OH; sisters, Kimberly Stokes Lee of Akron, OH, Adrian (Robert) Ewing of San Leandro, CA.; brothers, Dr. Gregory (Brenda) Stokes of Chagrin Falls, OH, Reggie (Yvette) Floyd of Akron, OH; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 1:30 p.m. until time of service, Rev. Calvin Roberts eulogizing. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
AUG
29
Service
02:30 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
