Garland M. Whitt TOGETHER AGAIN Garland M. Whitt, 79, went home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2019. Garland was born in the "hollers" of Wrigley, KY to Omer and Melva Whitt on March 9, 1940. His family moved to Fairborn, OH when he was 12 years old. There he graduated high school and completed Hobarts Welding School. Shortly thereafter, he met his soulmate and beautiful wife, Gayle. They moved to Manchester, OH where they raised four children. In 1980, Garland and Gayle started G & R Excavating. They have created a legacy that has lasted three generations and will continue for generations to come. Garland was known for his unmatched work ethic, his unwavering love for his family, his incredible generosity, and his amazing sense of humor. He was a man who came from the humblest of beginnings and succeeded beyond measure in all aspects of his life. He was an amazing son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, friend, and boss. He will be missed by so many, especially his family, but never forgotten. He is a legend to those who were lucky enough to have known and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Melva Whitt; his loving wife, Gayle P. Whitt; his son, Mitchell S. Whitt; as well as two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his daughters; Vicki L. Whitt, Deana M. Rine (Bill Helm) and Kelly J. Whitt; daughter-in-law, Kelly L. Whitt; his nine grandchildren, Joshua (Jessy) Capps, Andrew Pickrell, Christina (Matt) Soltis, Jessica (Joe) Makan, Stephen (Maddy) Whitt, Blaine (Liz) Rine, Jerod Rine, Emma Whitt, and Elaina Oberdorfer; his 12 great-grandchildren, Kellee, Shaylyn, Ciera, Noah, Carter, Evelynn, Owen, Ethan, Alice, Riley, Addy and Mitchell; as well as many nieces and nephews!Special thank you to Bridgette Harris, dad's personal caregiver, you are amazing and have become family to us. Also thank you to Clearpath Hospice for all of your love and support! Family and friends may visit at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd, Norton, Ohio 44203 on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Manchester Christian Church, 930 West Nimisila Rd., Akron, Ohio 44319, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will be held at Canal Fulton Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared with Garland's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019