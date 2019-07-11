|
Garnet R. Roush
WADSWORTH -- Garnet R. Roush, 89, of Wadsworth, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born September 24, 1929 in Paulding, OH.
Garnet was preceded in death by her daughters, Sue Brady, Debbie Miller and her son, Brad Roush. She is survived by her granddaughters, Angie (Kelly) Bush, Aimee Miller, Erin (Jon) Brady Curtis, Trisha (Dereck) Brady; son-in-law, Michael Brady; great grandchildren: Kalen, Alyssa, Jake, Ashley, Haley, Kaylee, Abella; and two great-great grandchildren: Evelynn and Selena.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Friends will be received one hour prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m.
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019