Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Garnet R. Roush

Garnet R. Roush Obituary
Garnet R. Roush

WADSWORTH -- Garnet R. Roush, 89, of Wadsworth, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born September 24, 1929 in Paulding, OH.

Garnet was preceded in death by her daughters, Sue Brady, Debbie Miller and her son, Brad Roush. She is survived by her granddaughters, Angie (Kelly) Bush, Aimee Miller, Erin (Jon) Brady Curtis, Trisha (Dereck) Brady; son-in-law, Michael Brady; great grandchildren: Kalen, Alyssa, Jake, Ashley, Haley, Kaylee, Abella; and two great-great grandchildren: Evelynn and Selena.

A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Friends will be received one hour prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019
